Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open and will now turn his focus to the grass-court season and Wimbledon in July.

Murray was not listed on the entry list for the French Open as of Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the final in 2016 and semifinals in 2017, had said last month that he wanted another chance to play at the clay-court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown earlier this month but has suffered opening-match losses in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome since April.

He has opted to skip tournaments during the clay-court season in the past to focus on the grass-court swing heading into Wimbledon.

In February, he said Wimbledon offered him the best chance of going deep at a Grand Slam.

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11. Defending champion and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament Thursday after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury. Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berrettini also are among those who will miss the tournament.

