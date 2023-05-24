Defending champ Swiss in BJK draw with U.S.

Defending champions Switzerland have been drawn alongside former winners Czech Republic and the United States for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The United States and the Czech Republic are the two most successful nations in the tournament's history, having won it a combined 29 times.

Seville will host the showpiece women's team event, which features 12 nations and will take place from Nov. 7-12. Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Seven-times winners Australia will battle it out with Kazakhstan and Slovenia, while hosts Spain, Canada and Poland make up the third group for the event.

Fourth seeds France, who have won the tournament three times, have been drawn with four-times winners Italy and Germany.

Group A: Switzerland, Czech Republic, United States Group B: Australia, Kazakhstan, Slovenia Group C: Spain, Canada, Poland Group D: France, Italy, Germany