PARIS -- Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday.

The two-time champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American, whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world's biggest clay court.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will next face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

"It's always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world," said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005.

"I'm very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope."

Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a straight-sets win at the French Open on Monday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic did not have an ideal buildup to the clay-court Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last eight at the Italian Open in Rome, but he looked in good form in wind conditions.

Veteran Fabio Fognini of Italy rolled back the years to take down 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round as the Canadian became the first top-10 player in the men's draw to exit the tournament.

Meanwhile, Benoit Paire kept his cool but could not avoid yet another defeat in the main tour when he was beaten in five sets by British 14th seed Cameron Norrie.

Paire, given a wild card, was up a break in the decider but could not close out the match. Norrie came back from down 4-2 in the deciding set to prevail 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the second round.

"I'm happy with all the efforts that I've been making for some time. So today it was a great match," said world No. 149 Paire, who has not won in the main draw in a top tier event since August.

Also Monday, Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov overcame American Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in a roller-coaster match.

Reuters contributed to this report.