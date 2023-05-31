Take a look back at the best of Roger Federer's career before he takes the court for the last time. (3:53)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Roger Federer knows a thing or two -- or 20 -- about making one's way to a Grand Slam championship. Now the retired tennis star can help you find your way around town.

Waze said Wednesday that Federer's voice will be available to provide directions for drivers using the navigation app.

Federer can be heard in English, French or German.

The 41-year-old from Switzerland won 20 major tennis championships during his career, including a men's-record eight at Wimbledon. Federer announced his retirement last year.

Waze was founded in 2006. Its headquarters are in Mountain View.