Emma Raducanu has announced she has split with coach Sebastian Sachs, the fifth full-time coach she has worked with in the past two years.
Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open title, is sidelined for the foreseeable future as she recovers from three surgeries having had both wrists operated on and her ankle that will see her miss this year's French Open and Wimbledon championships.
Raducanu announced the split in a message posted to Twitter that read: "I have really enjoyed Seb's coaching and working with him, it's unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards."
Sources have told ESPN that no discussions have taken place yet over her next coach and she is focusing on her recovery, adding the split with Sachs was a mutual decision and they remain on good terms.
Sachs started working with Raducanu in December 2022, as he became her fifth coach since she broke through at Wimbledon in 2021.
Raducanu reached the fourth round of Wimbledon under the guidance of Nigel Sears in 2021 and then partnered up with Andrew Richardson as she secured her historic 2021 US Open title. The two announced a split soon after and she then turned to Torben Beltz in November 2021, although that partnership lasted only five months.
Raducanu then announced a "new training model," with support from the LTA, for the clay and grass court season and joined forces with Dmitry Tursunov ahead of the 2022 US Open. That relationship ended in October 2022. The partnership with Sachs was announced in December 2022.