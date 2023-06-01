The WTA is moving its annual San Jose tournament to Washington, D.C., starting this summer, the association announced Thursday.

The event, now called the Mubadala Citi DC Open, will be held July 29 to Aug. 6 and will be the first combined WTA and ATP tournament at the 500 level. The California tournament was founded in California in 1971 by Billie Jean King.

"The Bay Area has played host to so many unforgettable moments as one of the Hologic WTA Tour's longest-running tournaments," WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement. "The legacy of this much-loved event will live on in its new home, in Washington, D.C., where I am excited to see WTA and ATP stars competing together for the first time at the 500 level, creating new memories for many more years to come."

There had been some confusion among WTA players about the summer schedule as recently as Wednesday. Daria Kasatkina, the 2022 champion in San Jose, expressed her frustration about not knowing the status of the tournament following her second-round win at the French Open.

"Whether [San Jose is] going to be host, I don't know," Kasatkina said. "We don't know. We don't have a calendar. ... We're still waiting for the calendar for the second part of the season."

The ATP has held a tournament in the nation's capital since 1969. Women began playing at the event, as a 250-level tournament, in 2011.