World No. 3 Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked player in the women's draw to exit the French Open on Thursday.

Pegula, who had reached the quarterfinals in four of the past five Grand Slams since the 2022 Australian Open, lost 6-1, 6-3 to Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.

No. 9 Daria Kasatkina made light work of another American in Peyton Stearns, picking up a 6-0, 6-1 victory in just under an hour.

Kasatkina will face Russian compatriot Anna Blinkova or Ukraine's Elina Svitolina for a place in the quarterfinals.

Reuters contributed to this report.