PARIS -- Rafael Nadal had arthroscopic surgery Friday night for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his 2005 tournament debut.

Nadal's spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said three doctors were involved in the procedure, which was taking place in Barcelona.

Perez-Barbadillo said he expected to be able to pass along information about the operation Saturday, which is Nadal's 37th birthday.

The Spaniard has been sidelined since January, when he hurt his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open.