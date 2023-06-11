LONDON -- Andy Murray hailed his "perfect start to the grass season" as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

Murray, 36, became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.

Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

Sunday's victory was his first grass-court tournament title since he won the second of his two Wimbledon titles in 2016.

Murray showcased a powerful shot collection that dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.