Andy Murray ramped up his preparations for Wimbledon by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the Nottingham Open final Sunday to lift a second successive grass-court title after his victory in Surbiton last week.

The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance, converting three of his four break-point opportunities to claim the Challenger Tour title without dropping a set across his five matches in the tournament.

"It was a really good week. I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly; the ground staff did an excellent job," Murray said. "I played really well and got better as the week went on, and I'm glad to get through -- on to Queen's. I'm absolutely pumped."

The 36-year-old Briton, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, skipped the French Open to focus on the grass-court swing.

He is next in action at the Queen's Club Championships, which start Monday.