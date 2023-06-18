Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women's final at the Nottingham Open on Sunday to retain her status as the British No. 1.

Boulter needed 1 hour, 13 minutes to claim a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory in the first all-British WTA final since 1977.

"I dreamed of this moment, to win this tournament, as a little girl when I was 4 years old," said Boulter, who earned her title on the WTA Tour. "Having come here as a fan and now as a player and somehow found a way to win it means more than everything to me. I've played so many British players, we appreciate an all-British final, and what an incredible achievement it is."

The last time two British women featured in a WTA Tour final was when Sue Barker played Virginia Wade in San Francisco in February 1977.

Boulter improved to 3-0 against Burrage and will comfortably move into the top 100 for the first time since 2019.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.