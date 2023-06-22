BIRMINGHAM, England -- - Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova maintained her confident progress at the Birmingham Classic by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova on Thursday.

With the 6-4, 6-4 victory, Krejcikova has yet to drop a set at the grass-court tournament which serves as a warmup for Wimbledon.

The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa.

Eighth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-4 by Magdalena Frech of Poland, and Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated 150th-ranked American player Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was playing the 43-year-old Venus Williams, who is ranked No. 697, later Thursday.