GAIBA, Italy -- Third-seeded Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Nuria Brancaccio on Thursday.

Bonaventure, who was beaten by eventual winner Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round last year, took just 45 minutes to secure the win.

"I'm very happy with my performance. I served well, and my tennis worked," Bonaventure said. "With the high temperatures, it wasn't easy at all.

"I'm happy to be in the quarterfinals. My aim for this week is to play as many matches as possible in order to arrive ready at Wimbledon. I have already won a couple, guaranteeing myself a third, but I hope I can do even better."

Bonaventure will face American teenager Robin Montgomery in the last eight.

The 18-year-old Montgomery, who won the girls' singles and doubles titles at the 2021 US Open, continued her impressive form this week with a 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-0 victory over Laura Pigossi of Brazil.

Montgomery was one of two Americans through to the quarterfinals. Compatriot Ashlyn Krueger progressed after British player Katie Swan lost the opening set and later retired from their second-round encounter with the match at 6-3, 4-6, 5-5.

Swan was leading 5-2 in the decisive set but had to have treatment for a back problem. After losing three straight games, she retired in tears.

Krueger will next face seventh-seeded Italian Lucrezia Stefanini, who beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4.

It's the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.