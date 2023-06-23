Karen Khachanov has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon next month after the Russian player said Friday that he suffered a stress fracture in his back at the French Open.

Ranked No. 11 in the world, Khachanov reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros where he took the first set off Novak Djokovic before losing in four sets to the eventual champion.

The 27-year-old Khachanov also reached the semifinals at the US Open last year and the Australian Open in January.

"Due to an unfortunate injury I picked up at the French Open (stress fracture and a partial fracture in sacrum S1 bone), I will not be able to participate at Wimbledon for the second year in a row," Khachanov said on Instagram. "The decision to withdraw was not an easy one and I was hopping till the end during these few weeks that I would be able to recover, however my medical team ensured me that in my case it wasn't possible."

Khachanov was unable to play at Wimbledon last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players. The ban was lifted for this year, with players from both countries allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

Wimbledon begins July 3.