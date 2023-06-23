BIRMINGHAM, England -- Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia rallied to reach the semifinals at the Birmingham Classic by beating Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday.

The grass-court tournament serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon, which starts in 10 days.

Ostapenko, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018, needed 2 hours, 19 minutes to beat her unseeded Polish opponent in an error-strewn match. They conceded a combined 21 break-point chances.

Lin Zhu of China also fought back to reach the semis, advancing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Canada's Rebecca Marino, who mixed 10 aces with seven double faults.

Later Friday, top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic played 18-year-old countrywoman Linda Fruhvirtova.

Following that match, Britain's Harriet Dart was on court against No. 4 Anastasia Potapova.