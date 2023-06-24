SANTA PONSA, Mallorca -- Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Mallorca Open because of injury, his second straight withdrawal after also pulling out of this week's event in Halle.

Kyrgios practiced at the Santa Ponsa Country Club on Friday but continues to be hampered by knee problems.

It is a further setback to his chances of playing at Wimbledon, where he reached the final last year.

"Super disappointed that I can't compete in Mallorca," Kyrgios said. "I've still got a lot going on with my body at the moment, and with Wimbledon just around the corner, hopefully I will be able to get healthy for that."

Kyrgios, who also pulled out of the Mallorca grass-court event last year with an abdominal injury, has played one match all year, losing in the first round in Stuttgart this month.