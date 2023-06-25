        <
          Samsonova, Errani among early winners at Bad Homburg Open

          • Associated Press
          Jun 25, 2023, 02:43 PM ET

          BAD HOMBURG, Germany -- Second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova eased into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova on Sunday.

          Sara Errani claimed her first tour-level grass-court victory since Wimbledon in 2016 by beating Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-3.

          Ninth-seeded Anna Blinkova rallied to beat home favorite Sabine Lisicki 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, and Russian Evgeniya Rodina beat American Katie Volynets 6-0, 6-4.

          There were wins too for Alizé Cornet and Rebeka Masarova.