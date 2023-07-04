LONDON -- Andy Murray eased past Ryan Peniston in straight sets in the first round of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

While the rain was causing havoc on the outside courts, under the roof on Centre Court, Murray navigated a tricky opening set before blasting Peniston away, winning 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will face either Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, with that match yet to finish due to the weather.

Murray, 36, was playing in front of the watching Roger Federer, who was a guest in the Royal Box alongside the Princess of Wales.

"It was amazing to have some royalty here and also some tennis royalty as well," Murray said postmatch in his on-court interview. "It's amazing to have Roger here supporting the event.

"Last time I was on this court and he was watching was at the Olympics, where he was standing in Stan Wawrinka's box supporting against me. So it was nice to see him applauding a few good shots today. Roger, I hope you're doing well."

This year's competition marks the 10th anniversary of Murray's 2013 Wimbledon triumph, but despite many of his old rivals retiring, Murray is targeting a run to the second week at these championships.

"It's been a long time since I felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon, which is really positive. The last few years have been challenging so I'm hoping I'm fit and ready for a good run."

It was just the second time Murray has faced a fellow Brit at Wimbledon, after he played Liam Broady in the first round back in 2016. Peniston was handed a pre-tournament wild card and was looking to emulate his journey to the second round last year -- his best return in a Grand Slam. But instead, it was Murray who eased home.

The first set was a frustrating watch in the early stages, with Murray putting in 15 unforced errors to Peniston's 12 in a slow start to the match. But a key break in the sixth game allowed him to serve out, taking it 6-3.

Murray then found his best form in the second set to "bagel" Peniston, winning 6-0 in 38 minutes. And he started the third set in a similar fashion, breaking in the first game and taking the second to make it a run of nine games on the bounce.

Peniston managed to hold serve in the third but from there it was all Murray who closed out the final set 6-1 to ease through to the second round.

"It was amazing to be back here playing on Centre Court, I started off the match quite nervous at the beginning," Murray said. "I started off a little bit tentatively, but I played some good stuff as the match went on. There were some good signs there."