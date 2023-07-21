Carlos Alcaraz thanks his supporters and reflects on winning his first Wimbledon title. (3:20)

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup on Friday.

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nations in singles and doubles. Alcaraz's win leveled the tie after Elise Mertens beat Rebeka Masarova 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-5 to put Belgium 1-0 ahead.

Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Masarova against Goffin and Mertens.

Alcaraz is back in action Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The final is scheduled for Sunday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.