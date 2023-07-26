LONDON -- Tennis coach and former top-10 player Mark Philippoussis has been fined $10,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for breaching betting sponsorship rules.

The ITIA said in a release Wednesday that the Australian was also given a four-month suspended ban "after receiving payment for providing a voiceover to promotional content for a gaming operator."

It said Philippoussis did not contest the charge and had fully cooperated with the investigation.

"As a sport, tennis has decided that accredited individuals should not have commercial relationships with betting companies ... ," ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said. "Whilst this case is clearly not one of corruption, it is a rule that players, coaches, and others in the sport need to be aware of."

Philippoussis was runner-up to Pat Rafter at the 1998 U.S. Open and lost to Roger Federer in the 2003 Wimbledon final. As a coach, he has worked with Stefanos Tsitsipas.