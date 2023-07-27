Nick Kyrgios' Pokémon fandom has reached new heights.

The 28-year-old tennis star showed off a massive tattoo that covers his entire back and acknowledges his affinity for the Japanese media franchise.

Charizard, Blastoise, Gyarados, Dragonite, Snorlax, Gengar and Mewtwo are among the characters pictured in the ink collage.

Kyrgios' new ink was provided by artists at the Los Angeles-based shop Ganga Tattoo Studio, which has served the likes of Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He shared photos of the team that worked on the piece.

The Australian has praised the mobile game, Pokémon Go, since 2016 and the online multiplayer game Pokémon Unite as recently as April 2023. He even admitted that the game can consume more of his time than tennis.

Just quietly, how good is Pokemon Go. Honestly been playing that more than tennis 😳😅😍 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 24, 2016

The Pokémon unite community 🙏🏽✅❤️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 12, 2023

On the court, it's been a quiet year for Kyrgios, who recently withdrew from the Citi Open in Washington and has missed every Grand Slam this year due to injuries.