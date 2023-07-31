PRAGUE -- Jaqueline Cristian upset top-seeded Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open on Monday.

The unseeded Romanian beat the Czech player for the fist time in their four encounters.

Another unseeded player, Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the hardcourt tournament.

In an all-Ukrainian match, eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

In other first-round matches, Germany's Tamara Korpatsch beat Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-4 and Japan's Nao Hibino edged Italy's Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.