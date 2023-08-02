Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu made her return to the practice court on Wednesday for the first time since she underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May.

In a video posted to social media, the 20-year-old Briton could be seen training with compatriot Kyle Edmund.

"August 2nd, the fun part. First time back on court," she wrote.

Raducanu has faced challenges since her run to the US Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021.

She missed the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments this year while she recovered from surgery and is unlikely to be ready for the US Open, which begins on Aug. 28.

Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by American Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January and has not played a tournament since April.