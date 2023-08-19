Coco Gauff beats world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time to advance to the Cincinnati Open final. (1:36)

Coco Gauff beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time in eight meetings Saturday to advance to the Cincinnati Open final as the American teenager's level continues to rise ahead of the upcoming US Open.

Gauff served big and played sensational defense en route to a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win over the 22-year-old Polish player and will face either world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or Czech player Karolina Muchova in Sunday's final.

Gauff leapt into the air and pounded her chest as the crowd erupted after she secured the hard-fought victory.

"I knew playing her was going to be tough, nothing was going to be given to me today," she told Tennis Channel.

"I took my opportunities when I got them and just fought for every point. I was a little negative in the second set, but I got it back and I was just telling myself, 'You're a warrior, you can do this.'

"This shows that I can do it. A lot of people had doubts about my game, but I'm still developing."

Those doubts peaked when she was sent packing in the opening round at Wimbledon last month.

"I told myself I can either let this crush me or make me rise, and I decided to make myself rise from it," she said.

Gauff has certainly elevated her game since the start of the U.S. hard-court swing, winning the title in Washington, D.C.; making the quarters of the Canadian Open; and now reaching her first final of a WTA 1000 event.