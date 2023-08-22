Serena Williams gives birth to second child

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have announced the birth of their second child.

Williams and Ohanian posted on Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday celebrating the arrival of Adira River Ohanian. The couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram, where the happy family posed for pictures.

Williams also posted a video on TikTok where she brings her newborn to be with the rest of her family.