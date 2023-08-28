American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the US Open, the former world No. 8 said Sunday.

Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 US Open.

He also won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as a bronze in the men's doubles.

Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

"To the 8 year old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud," Sock wrote in a post on Instagram. "It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic Gold and Bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed.

"I've had the privilege of competing in Flushing Meadows since I was seventeen and this year's US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time!"

The US Open runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

According to multiple reports, Sock could switch to pickleball after his retirement from tennis.

Reuters contributed to this report.