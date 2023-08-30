NEW YORK -- Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest upset victim at the US Open on Wednesday, falling in the second round to Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Ending the four-hour match with a forehand winner that just caught the baseline, the 128th-ranked Stricker raised his hands and flopped on his back to celebrate his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in only his third Grand Slam appearance.

"I'm just super happy right now," Stricker told the Grandstand crowd. "I came out and felt good from the first set on. ... I just kept playing high-level tennis."

Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian and French opens, still has never advanced beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows. The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

For Tsitsipas, who won an ATP 250 title in Los Cabos in early August but then went a combined 1-2 at Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati, the loss marked another early US Open exit after falling in the first round last year.

Tsitsipas had a chance to serve for the match while leading 5-3 in the fourth set, but Stricker stepped up with the break en route to forcing a decider where he consolidated an early break with a hold to love for a 3-0 lead that sent him on his way.

"Such a great day for me, such a great win," said the 21-year-old Stricker. "It gives me a lot of confidence and I think it is great to see from my team. We are working hard every day and it is so great to do that."

Elsewhere on the men's side, Novak Djokovic overcame some minor early issues to cruise past Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1, as he continues his hunt for a 24th Grand Slam title.

More accustomed to the bright lights of the New York night session, the Serbian star instead absorbed the muggy midday August heat, firing off 35 winners to set up a meeting with compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round.

Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker celebrates his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in only his third Grand Slam appearance. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"It has been a tough match especially in the first set with the conditions," said Djokovic, who added that he was able to find his rhythm once the searing sun gave way to a late afternoon shadow across the court. "I didn't start off the match very well but the second and third set have been at least a couple of levels higher."

A handful of unforced errors were all that separated Djokovic and his unseeded opponent in the first set, as the three-time champion overcame early inaccuracy on his first serve and converted a break point chance in the fourth game.

The Spaniard lost his resolve in the second set, as Djokovic broke in the third and fifth games, and again in the seventh.

Djokovic saved four break points early in the final set, in which he won the final five games and closed out the match with a forehand winner.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.