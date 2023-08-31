American Tommy Paul came back from two sets down for the first time in his career Wednesday night to reach the third round of the US Open for a second straight year.

Prior to his 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Russia's Roman Safiullin, Paul, seeded 14th, had been 0-9 in his career when trailing by two sets in a best-of-five match.

There have been three 0-2 comebacks so far this tournament, by Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz.

Up next for Paul is No. 21 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Fellow American Frances Tiafoe had an easier time advancing to the third round, earning a comfortable 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Sebastian Ofner of Austria.

The 10th-seeded Tiafoe reached the third round at all four majors in a year for the first time in his career. Over the past 15 years, the only other American men to make the third round or better at all four slams were Andy Roddick (2009) and John Isner (2016). No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz made three third-round appearances during the 2020 major calendar year, but Wimbledon was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule Thursday includes the remainder of second-round play in men's and women's singles, along with the continuation of the first round in men's, women's and mixed doubles.

ESPN Stats & Information, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.