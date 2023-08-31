No. 5 seed Casper Ruud is upset by Zhizhen Zhang in five sets in the second round of the US Open. (0:37)

NEW YORK -- Casper Ruud, the 2022 US Open runner-up, was eliminated Wednesday night when Zhizhen Zhang became the first Chinese man to beat a player in the top five of the ATP ranking.

Zhang upset the No. 5 seed 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time. It was his second five-set victory to open this tournament after he lost his first four five-setters.

Zhang became the first Chinese man to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon in the professional era when he qualified in 2021. He qualified last year at the US Open, joining Yibing Wu as the first men from their country in the main draw of the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

The 26-year-old Zhang reached the third round of the French Open in June before falling to Ruud, who had been to the finals in three of the past six Grand Slam events.

Ruud, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz last year in Flushing Meadows, is the highest-ranked Norwegian in the history of the ATP ranking, which dates to 1973. He had reached No. 2 last year and is currently No. 5.

But after dropping the fourth set in just 23 minutes, Zhang broke Ruud's serve to open the final set, adding a second for a 4-1 lead.

He will face Rinky Hijikata of Australia in the third round.

With No. 4 seed Holger Rune and Ruud both out, it marks the first time since 2006 that multiple men seeded in the top five lost before the third round of a US Open. In 2006, 3-seed Ivan Ljubičić lost in the first round, while No. 4 David Nalbandian was knocked out in the second.

Ruud, also the runner-up at the French Open in 2022 and 2023, is the first US Open finalist to lose in the first two rounds of the following year's tournament since Kei Nishikori, who lost in the first round in 2015 after finishing runner-up to Marin Cilic in 2014.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.