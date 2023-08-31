Andy Murray scampers from the baseline to flick the ball over the net to win an astounding point in his second-round match at the US Open. (1:10)

Andy Murray was knocked out of the US Open in a tame defeat to Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday, while compatriots Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Jack Draper reached the third round at Flushing Meadows as a host of British players took to the court throughout the day.

Murray struggled to match Dimitrov's physicality as the 36-year-old was beaten 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 by his Bulgarian counterpart in the second round.

The former world No. 1, who has not reached the last 16 of a major since returning from having a hip operation in 2019, was noticeably frustrated with his own performance during the latter stages of Thursday's contest.

"It's obviously disappointing," Murray said after the match. "Maybe I need to accept the deep runs [at a Grand Slam] and everything that I felt I'm capable of, they might not be there.

"I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level.

"If things change and I stop enjoying that, or my results, my ranking, if I start to go backwards in that respect... If in a few months time I'm ranked No. 60 in the world instead of moving up then things might change."

Andy Murray was knocked out of the US Open in the second round, just as he was at Wimbledon in July. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Cameron Norrie was made to work hard for his victory as he eventually prevailed 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 against Yu Hsiou Hsu.

"It was tricky," Norrie said. "Honestly he [Hsiou Hu] should have won that first set but I was able to take the momentum into the second set."

"I was really happy with how I played the big points."

A few hours earlier, Boulter -- the highest ranked British female player -- had to recover from an early setback against Yafan Wang to secure a comeback 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win on Court 5.

"I'm obviously super happy," Boulter said in an interview with Sky Sports. "At the start of the match I was a little bit nervous and finishing it was a little bit nervous as well but I'm really proud of myself about the way I handled it and managed to get over the line.

"I've got a few things to work on but I'm sure I'll bounce back. I loved it out there. It was packed and I think that's what got me over the line today. I'm so happy."

Meanwhile, on Court 12, Jack Draper put together an impressive 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 win over 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz who struggled with injury during the contest.

Draper, who only recently recovered from his own injury issues that forced him to miss Wimbledon, announced his comeback in some style to ensure he reached the third round of the US Open for the second consecutive year.

Jodie Burrage proved no match for world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka who made light work of her opponent for a 6,3, 6-2 win on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Boulter takes on American Peyton Stearns in the third round, while Draper plays Michael Mmoh and Cameron Norrie will play the winner of the match between Arthur Fils and Matteo Arnaldi.