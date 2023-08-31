NEW YORK -- John Isner's 17-year tennis career came to an end on Thursday after his second-round loss to fellow American Michael Mmoh, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7), at the US Open.

The former world No. 8 announced he would be retiring after the tournament with a social media post last week.

After a match that lasted just under four hours, the 38-year-old Isner addressed the packed crowd at Grandstand through tears and sniffles.

"This is why I've worked as hard as I have my whole life, to play in atmospheres like this," Isner said. "I might not win them all as we know, just like today. To play in front of this crowd and have the support I've had is pretty special."

As he walked off the court, he received a standing ovation from those in the stands and stopped to wave in appreciation before reaching the exit.

Isner leaves the sport having reached some of tennis' highest levels. A star at the University of Georgia, having won the NCAA doubles title in 2005 and the team title in 2007, Isner turned pro in 2007 and surprised even himself with what he was able to achieve throughout his career.

"I think I've overachieved," Isner said on Friday. "I never imagined myself having this much success for this long."

Among those achievements include 16 ATP singles titles, eight doubles titles, a Wimbledon semifinal appearance in 2018 and a streak of 10 seasons in which he finished in the year-end top 20. For eight of those seasons, he was the top-ranked American man. He also is the ATP's record holder for most career aces with 14,470 - he added 48 more to his total in his final match -- and for the fastest serve at 157.2 miles per hour.

"I believe he has the best serve in the history of the game," three-time major champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday. "Amazing technique. First and second serves, could do everything with it."

In addition to his towering 6′ 10″ frame, Isner is perhaps best known for his role in the longest match in professional tennis history. During the first round at Wimbledon in 2010, Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasted over 11 hours, spanned over three days, and needed 183 games.

Currently ranked No. 157, Isner has struggled this season. His first-round win on Tuesday over Facundo Diaz Acosta marked his first major victory of the season and just his ninth win on the year. He was candid when speaking to the media about the impact his inability to play and train to the standard had on his decision to retire.

"I did want to play as long as I could," Isner said. "If my results were better this year, I probably wouldn't be speaking to you right now. That just hasn't been the case.

"This year has been tough health-wise, I had a foot thing that just bothered me for a long time. I wasn't able to train really at all but I was still playing without much practice. It just wasn't much fun. It just became very laborious for me just trying to get myself healthy and not really being able to do it. Competing not quite at 100% for a little bit too long this year, [it was] very taxing mentally on me. Then you take a few losses here and there, and it just becomes tough, a little bit discouraging."

During his two matches in New York, he had tape on his left knee and his right calf. But Isner insisted he has no regrets about his decision and is looking forward to spending time with his wife and four children, as well as pursue other interests. He said he would likely do some television work as an analyst and explore business opportunities.

After his first-round victory on Tuesday, he was honored with a ceremony at Louis Armstrong Stadium. There was a video showing some of his career highlights and he was presented with a framed picture by the tournament and his family and friends, including former players Sam Querrey and Bob and Mike Bryan, joined him on the court.

But he was emphatic when he told the crowd he wasn't done just yet.

"It's not goodbye yet," he said. "I'm still alive. I'm actually pretty good so I'm going to try to keep this thing going as long as I possibly can."

Isner's time at the US Open isn't over just yet. He is scheduled to open doubles play with fellow American Jack Sock, who also announced he was retiring at the tournament's conclusion, later on Thursday. The duo, who have won three Masters 1000-level titles together, will be facing Albano Olivetti and Robert Galloway.

Sinner Advances

Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The sixth-seeded Sinner improved to 10-0 lifetime against his countrymen. He's seeking at deep run at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon this year and the quarterfinals at last year's U.S. Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set marathon after holding a match point.

"I felt now my game has improved a little bit and developed," said the 22-year-old Sinner, who won 89% of his first-serve points and was successful in 22 of 25 trips to the net. "Physically, I'm good and let's see what's coming."

Elsewhere, Jack Draper upset an apparently ailing Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5, extending his return to the tour after being out more than two months with a shoulder injury.

Draper, a 21-year Brit who only came back to the tour in early August, showed no signs of injury with strong serves and groundstrokes, while Hurkacz appeared listless at times and called the courtside medics over during a changeover in the final set.

It dashed the hopes of the 17th seed from Poland, who came into the U.S. Open after a strong semifinal showing at the tune-up event in Cincinnati when he had a match point against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz before eventually losing in three sets.

In other action, Andy Murray faces No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov and No. 12 Alexander Zverev plays German Daniel Altmaier.

Later in night matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, defending champion Alcaraz takes on Lloyd Harris, a South African who reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in 2021, and No. 3 Jessica Pegula faces Patricia Maria Tig.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.