NEW YORK -- Caroline Wozniacki's comeback to tennis and the US Open rolled on Friday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady, another player making a return to the game after a yearslong absence.

The 33-year-old from Denmark raised her fists and glanced over to her husband in the stands when she closed out the match to move into the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows in just her third tournament back after 3½ years in retirement.

"To actually be here at Arthur Ashe Stadium with all of you supporting me is a dream come true," she said in her postmatch interview. "What an honor this is."

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, didn't hold back against close friend Kaja Juvan, defeating the Slovenian qualifier 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes.

Wozniacki, who will play the winner of the match later Friday between No. 6 Coco Gauff and 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens, said she won't start thinking about that until after she goes home and celebrates with her 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, and 10-month old son, James.

The former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion left the sport in early 2020 to start a family, and later spent time working as a TV analyst. Now ranked 623rd, she needed a wild card to get into the US Open main draw and says she still has what it takes to make a deep run.

The 28-year-old Brady, the 2021 Australian Open finalist, is making her own return to the game after two years away from the tour because of injuries, including a fracture in her right knee and a tear in her left foot.

Wozniacki, a two-time US Open finalist, dropped the first set and trailed 2-0 in the second before winning 12 of the final 14 games to take the match. It will be her first trip to the second week of a major since the 2018 French Open and the first time making the second week at the US Open since her semifinal run in 2016.

Having traded early breaks, the opening set was decided when Wozniacki, serving at 4-5 and trying to extend the set, suddenly found herself in a 0-40 hole and took out her frustration on her racket by repeatedly smashing it onto the court.

Going down a break in the second set to trail 2-0, Wozniacki appeared in deep trouble but dug in to easily win the second set and race to 5-0 lead in the third.

Everything Bagel Iga Swiatek has eight 6-0 set wins in majors this year -- second among women only to Serena Williams (2013) since 2000. Year Player 6-0s 2013 Serena Williams 13 2023 Iga Swiatek* 8 2012 Victoria Azarenka 8 2001 Martina Hingis 8 1991 Steffi Graf 8 ** Includes opening set Fri.

Swiatek, the defending champion from Poland, has dropped only nine games so far in the tournament -- the fewest to this point since Serena Williams (8) in 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Swiatek has handed her opponents 20 6-0 sets on the WTA tour this year, the third-most in a WTA Tour season behind only Williams (25 in 2013) and herself (22 in '22) since the start of 2000.

"I didn't like the fact I was kind of winning against my best friend," Swiatek told the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium afterward. "Playing her is like playing a sister. ... I don't have many friends, but she's my best friend."

Swiatek dropped only five points on serve in the match and did not face a break point in the match.

It was the 56th match win this season for Swiatek, which is tops among players on both the WTA and ATP tours, according to ESPN Stats & Information. She next faces the winner of the match between 20th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko and American Bernarda Pera.

Czech player Karolina Muchova, the No. 10 seed who reached the final of this year's French Open, moved into the fourth round with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory over American Taylor Townsend.

Muchova equaled her best showing at Flushing Meadows by pushing the serve-and-volleying Townsend off the net and onto the baseline. The 132nd-ranked Townsend won just 23 of 70 baseline points and had 39 unforced errors.

Muchova came into the US Open with a career-high ranking and momentum after reaching the final of this month's tune-up event in Cincinnati, losing to American Coco Gauff in straight sets.

She next faces China's Xinyu Wang, who was a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.