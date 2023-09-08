A protest in the stands forces a delay of the US Open semifinals match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova. (1:07)

NEW YORK -- The US Open added more members of the police, including undercover officers, on Friday, a day after four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands caused a 50-minute delay during Coco Gauff's women's semifinal victory.

One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor of an upper level during Gauff's win.

U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson Chris Widmaier said there are more uniformed and undercover police officers around the entrance gates and at the courts. The tournament also was going to increase the frequency of messages on arena videoboards telling spectators how to contact US Open security if they see anything unusual.

There were more security guards in the stands than there had been all tournament during the afternoon men's semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton.

NYPD and medical personnel removed the man whose feet were stuck to the ground in the Ashe stands. All four activists were taken into police custody.

A group called Extinction Rebellion said it was responsible for the protest.

According to Widmaier, the four protesters were told they are not allowed to return to the US Open during the rest of the tournament. He said they could face fines or criminal charges if they are found on the tournament grounds.