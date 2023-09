NEW YORK -- Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's reign as the US Open champion by eliminating him in the semifinals 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday night to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic.

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major title at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating Djokovic in that year's final.

That prevented Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.