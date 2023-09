Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia has withdrawn from this week's Guadalajara Open after injuring her hands when the shower door at her hotel shattered Sunday

Haddad Maia, 27, said she needed stitches on both hands.

"Other than that, apart from the scare, I'm fine," she said in a translated Instagram post. "It could be something much more serious. ... I'll need a few days now to heal the wounds so that I can be back for the last part of the year and keep fighting for my 2023 goals."