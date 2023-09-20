Roger Federer gives advice to the young players who will headline at Laver Cup 2023 in Vancouver. (0:27)

NEW YORK -- Looking for an "inexpensive" way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer's match-worn outfits might be your ticket.

Not just any shirt and shorts, of course. An online auction that starts Wednesday is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title.

The outfit that Roger Federer wore in the 2018 final of the Australian Open, which Federer won for his 20th Grand Slam title, is up for auction. Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Nike-made outfit is "expected to achieve up to $35,000," Prestige Memorabilia said. Both items are signed by the Swiss great, who retired one year ago. Bidding closes Oct. 8.

A mint-condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. That broke a record for an auctioned piece of sports memorabilia set a few months earlier, when the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup went for $9.3 million.