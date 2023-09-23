VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Team World made it two in a row Friday night, with Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo claiming wins at the Laver Cup.

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe at the Laver Cup international tennis tournament.

Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina for Team World's second win of the tournament.

Shelton won 85 percent of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set.

"I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start," he said.

Cerundolo thrived on his serve in his match against Davidovich-Fokina with four aces, but repeatedly struggled to finish off his European counterpart.

Shelton's win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.

The third match of the day featured Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and French veteran Gael Monfils.