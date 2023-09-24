VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Team World, captained by John McEnroe, claimed its second straight Laver Cup title Sunday at Rogers Arena, beating Team Europe 13-2.

Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7).

Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament Saturday to put itself in the driver's seat.

The opening doubles match Sunday featured several sustained rallies, with Shelton hitting a behind-the-back shot during the second game.

Both sets went to tiebreakers, with Team Europe pushing to stay in the hunt for its second win of the three-day tournament.

But it wasn't to be, as Hurkacz missed a drop shot, allowing Team World to clinch the win.

The Polish player threw his racket down onto the court and appeared visibly angry at the missed opportunity.

Team World won last year's tournament, which also marked Swiss star Roger Federer's last professional appearance before retiring.