SHANGHAI -- Carlos Alcaraz had to rally from a break down in the first set to beat 30th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-6 (1), 6-4 Monday and advance to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

In the second set, the Spaniard committed only two unforced errors.

"It was a really tough match. It was one of the toughest matches I have played outside of the Grand Slams," Alcaraz said. "Every time I play Daniel it is a tricky match and I have to play my best to beat him. Both of us played a high quality of tennis and I am really happy to get through."

Alcaraz will next face 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Also Monday, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev hit 35 winners as he defeated 31st-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-0. The Russian player will next play 12th-seeded Tommy Paul after the American beat 19-year-old Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Wild card Diego Schwartzman upset eighth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) for his first win over a top-10 player in almost 18 months. The 31-year-old Argentine will next meet 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry, who beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (4), 6-2.