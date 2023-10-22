Open Extended Reactions

Katerina Siniakova saved three match points to set up a stunning comeback to beat fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) and win the Jiangxi Open in China on Sunday.

After losing the first set and then falling a break down in both the second and third sets, the 60th-ranked Siniakova refused to submit as she battled back to win two tiebreaker sets and claim the title in a 3-hour, 33-minute epic over the 29th-ranked Bouzkova.

The match was the longest final on the WTA Tour this season and the sixth-longest tour match overall. The record for longest WTA final is 3 hours, 47 minutes set at the 1990 Virginia Slims Championships, where Monica Seles beat Gabriela Sabatini in five sets.

It's the fifth career title for Siniakova and second of the season, after winning in Hamburg in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.