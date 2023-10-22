Open Extended Reactions

STOCKHOLM -- Gael Monfils won his 12th ATP Tour title -- and his first in almost two years -- by beating qualifier Pavel Kotov in three sets in the Nordic Open final in Stockholm on Sunday.

Monfils rallied to triumph 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 and claim a second title at the event, which he also won in 2011.

Gael Monfils' title victory at the Nordic Open was his first tourney title win since January of last year. EPA/Anders Wiklund

At 37, the French player was the oldest finalist in the tournament's history.

The No. 109-ranked Kotov came through two rounds of qualifying and four more in the tournament proper to reach the final, losing just one set along the way.

Monfils' most recent title came in Adelaide in January 2022.