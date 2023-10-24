Open Extended Reactions

ZHUHAI, China -- Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday in her opening round-robin match at the WTA Elite Trophy, the first postseason event on the women's tour.

The 10th-ranked Krejcikova, who has won two titles this season at Dubai and San Diego, broke Linette twice as she raced through the opening set. The Czech player then recovered from 3-0 down in the second to close out the match in 1 hour, 48 minutes.

Krejcikova will next face sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday.

In the opening match of the tournament, Beatriz Haddad Maia upset second-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 to take an early lead in the the Camellia group, which also includes 20th-ranked Caroline Garcia.

It was just the second win in four tournaments on the tour's Asia swing for Haddad Maia.

Keys plays Garcia on Wednesday, in what is now a must-win match for the Amercian to keep her semifinal hopes alive.

Fifth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova plays wild-card entry Zhu Lin of China later Tuesday.

The 12-player tournament features the 11 highest ranked singles players who did not qualify for the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, which will be held in November. Zhu is the final entry.

Players are divided into four groups of three players with the winner of each group advancing to the semifinals on Saturday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.