LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the four-year ban she received for doping violations.

The court said Tuesday it has registered Halep's appeal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency's decision in September.

The ITIA ruled that Halep "committed intentional anti-doping rule violations" after failing a drug test during the 2022 US Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

Halep, 32, had blamed contaminated nutritional supplements and said she would "do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court."

Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open.

CAS said a panel of arbitrators will rule on the appeal. The court said there's no timetable for a decision.

Halep will be 35 when her suspension ends in early October 2026.