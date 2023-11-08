Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Men's tennis tournaments in Dallas, Munich and Doha, Qatar, will be upgraded from ATP 250 to ATP 500 events as part of reforms to strengthen the 2025 calendar, the ATP announced Wednesday.

The upgrades, part of the ATP's One Vision strategy, will see improvements to facilities and a combined $51.7 million in additional player compensation over a five-year period.

As part of the restructuring of the calendar, ATP 250 events in Atlanta; Newport, Rhode Island; and Lyon, France will be retired after next season.

"OneVision is all about raising the bar for tennis and unlocking new investment in the game," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said Wednesday. "We're thrilled to have our Dallas, Doha and Munich events step up to ATP 500 status -- delivering improved standards for players and most importantly an enhanced product for our fans."

The Dallas tournament, currently held in February, will move to a yet-to-be-named new venue while Munich's facilities will undergo a full-scale renovation.

Each of the three tournaments will offer approximately $2.8 million in prize money starting in 2025.

The upgrades will raise the number of 16 ATP 500 events throughout the year to 16, up from the current 13.

Seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments will be extended to 12-day events starting in 2025.