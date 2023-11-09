Open Extended Reactions

SEVILLE, Spain -- Teenager Marina Stakusic got the biggest win of her career to help Canada defeat host Spain 3-0 in Group C of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stakusic, ranked No. 258 in the world, defeated No. 65 Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 to give Canada the first point of the day at La Cartuja Stadium.

Stakusic's previous career-best victory had been against No. 152 Jaimee Fourlis in 2022. She had never beaten a top 100 opponent.

"This is such a special feeling and makes me believe that I belong here," Stakusic said. "It is also super special to win in front of all the Canadians who I have worked with for a long time. What a feeling -- it is the most meaningful win for me so far -- and it will give me so much confidence going forward."

Leylah Fernandez gave Canada the second point by edging Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7).

In the doubles, Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sorribes Tormo and Masarova 6-2, 7-5.

In Group D, Italy defeated France 2-1 with early victories in the singles matches. Martina Trevisan rallied to defeat Alize Cornet 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Jasmine Paolini beat Caroline Garcia 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4.

France came from behind to win the doubles match with Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Trevisan 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.

The 12 teams in the BJK Cup Finals compete in four round-robin groups and the winners will advance to the semifinals this weekend.