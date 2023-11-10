Open Extended Reactions

Andy Murray has parted ways with coach Ivan Lendl for a third time, they said Friday.

Lendl helped Murray to his three Grand Slam titles and teamed up with the British player again last year.

Their latest split was mutual, they said.

"Ivan has been by my side at the biggest moments in my career and I can't thank him enough for all that he's helped me achieve," said Murray, the former world No. 1. "He's a unique character who understands what it takes to win and I've learned an awful lot over the years from him."

Murray, 36, first hired Lendl in 2011 and made his breakthrough the following year, when he won the Olympic gold medal before claiming his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

A year later Murray became the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years.

They split in 2014, but Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam winner as a player, returned in 2016 with Murray winning his second Wimbledon title and second Olympic gold while becoming world No. 1 for the first time.

Murray began working with Lendl again last year as he continued to try and revive his career after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, but he has suffered a frustrating season as his long wait to get past the third round at a Grand Slam continued.

The last time Murray went further than that was in 2017, shortly before the end of his second stint with Lendl.

"I will look back with some great memories of the time Andy and I worked together," Lendl said. "He's as hard a worker as there is and the sport is better because of him. I wish him only the best in the years to come."

British pair Mark Hilton and Jonny O'Mara, who have been working with Murray alongside Lendl this year, will continue to work with the Scot.