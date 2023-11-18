Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to set up a semifinal against Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals. (1:27)

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from Britain's Davis Cup squad ahead of the finals next week due to a shoulder injury, he said on Saturday, effectively ending his season.

Murray guided Britain to the finals after missing his grandmother's funeral to help his team beat Switzerland in September. Britain play Serbia in the quarterfinals in Malaga.

"I've picked up a minor shoulder injury, which means I won't be able to take part in the Davis Cup," Murray said in a post by the Lawn Tennis Association on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I'm gutted not to be a part of the squad, but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season."

Murray, 36, split with long-time coach Ivan Lendl for a third time earlier this month.