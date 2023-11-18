Open Extended Reactions

TURIN, Italy -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title when he takes on home favorite Jannik Sinner in Sunday's final after both won their semifinal matches.

Djokovic, 36, took less than 90 minutes to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in a match between the top two players in the rankings Saturday night, after Sinner had earlier dispatched Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer with six titles at the season-ending tournament for the year's top eight players, while Sinner is the first Italian player to reach the final.

Earlier this week, Sinner recorded his first-ever victory over Djokovic, who will also have to contend again with a passionate, partisan crowd -- including the orange-clad "Carota Boys" -- that showed Sinner plenty of support Saturday. With many fans chanting his name between points, the 22-year-old Sinner raised his arms to the joyous crowd after serving the match out to love against 2020 champion Medvedev.

"It is a privilege to have this kind of pressure," Sinner said. "The crowd has given me so much energy.

"It was a very difficult match. He started better than me, then I somehow managed to get the break and then I felt a bit better."

Sinner has won all four of his matches at the ATP Finals, including that mesmerizing victory over Djokovic.