Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert has been diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer and is undergoing treatment again.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement released through ESPN Friday that the cancer was found after she underwent a series of medical tests this week. She is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

The statement says that Evert, who was first diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer in December 2021, has again begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early," she said in the statement. "Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy."

The 68-year-old Evert said she is temporarily stepping away from her ESPN coverage duties for treatment and "will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month," but says she'll be "ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!"

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

"I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself," Evert said in the statement. "Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.