After several players voiced their concerns in 2023, the WTA and ATP announced new rules Tuesday to reduce the number of late-night matches at tour events.

Citing an increase in the average match length, the organizations said matches finishing after midnight had "risen considerably in recent years, negatively impacting players and fans."

As a result, the WTA and ATP in a joint statement said they will began implementing changes starting in January, including limiting the number of matches per court to five, not allowing matches to go on court after 11 p.m. unless approved by a supervisor, and moving matches to an alternate court that had not begun before 10:30 p.m. Night sessions cannot begin after 7:30 p.m., with a recommended 6:30 p.m. start time.

The rules are being implemented on a trial basis for the duration of the season and will be reevaluated at the year's end.

Also following complaints from players about the differing tennis balls used at tournaments, the WTA and ATP announced there would be a strategic review. Individual tournaments are allowed to use the ball of their choosing, which has resulted in a variety of brands and types of balls being used.

Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Marketa Vondrousova and Stan Wawrinka were among those who spoke up about the issue in 2023.

Fritz posted on social media in September that he'd been dealing with wrist issues since the start of the US Open series due to ball changes, writing "we went 3 different balls in 3 weeks."

The statement said the goal was to "move towards a more consistent and centralized approach by WTA and ATP" and to "deliver greater ball consistency within tournament swings for players."

A timeline for the ball review was not included.

"Match scheduling and tennis balls are both priority topics on our agenda, together with the WTA," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in the statement. "It's imperative that we evolve and adapt to the demands of the modern game, particularly where player health and fan experience are concerned. We're optimistic about the impact we can make on both these fronts, now and in the longer term."